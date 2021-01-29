Insider Selling: FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,593 Shares of Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $80,331.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FTSI opened at $16.54 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Get FTS International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned about 0.82% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.