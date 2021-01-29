Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 389,500 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $183,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,680,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,519,848.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 78,056,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,539,699. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

