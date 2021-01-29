Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,169. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

