Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 320,500 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

