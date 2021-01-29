Insider Selling: NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells 11,304 Shares of Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,207,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NantKwest stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 969,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,073. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NantKwest by 21.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NantKwest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NantKwest by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

