Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NKTR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,789. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

