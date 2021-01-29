Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSTK opened at $80.36 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 469.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

