Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSTK opened at $80.36 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
