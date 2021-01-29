Insider Selling: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $20,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,792.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,640. The stock has a market cap of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

