Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 38,689 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64.

STX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,248. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.