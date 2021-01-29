Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 13,260 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 198,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,523. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
