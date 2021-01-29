Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. 329,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

