Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.
Shares of TRHC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. 329,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.