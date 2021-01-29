Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TMHC opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.