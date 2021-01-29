Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

