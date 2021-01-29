Insight Chain (INB) Market Cap Tops $514.97 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004412 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Chain has a market cap of $514.97 million and $2.76 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00084210 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012826 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.