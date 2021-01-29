Insight Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $533.28 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $533.28 million and $2.55 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00085701 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

