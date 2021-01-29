Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Reduced by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after buying an additional 920,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000.

In other news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $84.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

