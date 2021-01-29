Insolar (XNS) Achieves Market Cap of $746,032.16

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a total market cap of $746,032.16 and $310,125.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

