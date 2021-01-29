Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Up 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.45. 29,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 120,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 5.14% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

