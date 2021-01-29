Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.38 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 10,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.