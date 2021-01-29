Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19). 431,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 304,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £140.44 million and a PE ratio of 73.00.

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

