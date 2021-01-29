Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 625.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 7.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

