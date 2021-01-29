Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.
PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 625.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43.
In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 7.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
