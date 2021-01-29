INT Price Hits $0.0059 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. INT has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $202,141.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.