Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

