Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,727,000 after acquiring an additional 374,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.