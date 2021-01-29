Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells $175,224.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,982. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

