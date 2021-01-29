International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $104,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $119.95. 317,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

