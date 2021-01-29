International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $115.02 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.