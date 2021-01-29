International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 1,806,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,434,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 416,641 shares during the last quarter.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.