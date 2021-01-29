International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 7.1%

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 190,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 811,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

