International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.48 on Friday. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $551.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,902. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

