International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 88,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

International Paper stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

