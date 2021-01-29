Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.79

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $23.91. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 380,501 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.79.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.587352 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

