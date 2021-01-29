Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $69,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.22. 32,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,302. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

