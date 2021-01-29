Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.