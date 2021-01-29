Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Gap Down to $394.00

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $394.00, but opened at $379.80. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $383.70, with a volume of 27,462 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 320.32. The company has a market cap of £255.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.76.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

