Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares during the period.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,777. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

