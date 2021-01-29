Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 7,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.