Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 79.2% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

