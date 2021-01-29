Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 8,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 3,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco DB Silver Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

