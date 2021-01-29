Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $87.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

