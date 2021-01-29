Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 78.3% in January

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

IHIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

