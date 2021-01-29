Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.92. 14,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 187.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter.

