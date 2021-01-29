Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.