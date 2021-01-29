Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

