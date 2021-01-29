Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

