Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 9th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.43. 898,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

