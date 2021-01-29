Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.35. 2,267,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

