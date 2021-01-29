Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.65. 2,458,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

