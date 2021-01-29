Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

