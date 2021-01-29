Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

