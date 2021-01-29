Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $182.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.